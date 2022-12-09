AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (December 08, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     3.82014   3.82314   3.82400   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       4.23614   4.14200   4.23614   0.10125
Libor 3 Month       4.72343   4.77857   4.77857   0.19825
Libor 6 Month       5.17243   5.20343   5.22529   0.28813
Libor 1 Year        5.52457   5.57157   5.66643   0.48875
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

