Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (December 08, 2022)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (December 08, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.82014 3.82314 3.82400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 4.23614 4.14200 4.23614 0.10125
Libor 3 Month 4.72343 4.77857 4.77857 0.19825
Libor 6 Month 5.17243 5.20343 5.22529 0.28813
Libor 1 Year 5.52457 5.57157 5.66643 0.48875
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.