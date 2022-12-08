AGL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.56%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 19.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TRG 139.47 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.99%)
UNITY 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,184 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,442 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 6.1 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,452 Increased By 4.1 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenya’s economic growth to slow to 5% next year, World Bank says

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 10:54am
Follow us

NAIROBI: Kenya’s economic growth will slow down to 5% next year from an estimated 5.5% this year, the World Bank said on Thursday, as the rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic loses momentum.

East Africa’s biggest economy could also see a drop in demand for its horticulture exports and visits by tourists from advanced economies due to a global downturn in economic activities, the bank said in its Kenya Economic update report.

“On the domestic front, risks can emanate from fiscal slippages,” the bank said in anticipation of higher spending by President William Ruto’s government.

Ruto rode into office in September on the promise of alleviating high costs of living for citizens, which could put pressure on the budget, the bank said.

Higher spending could cut the amount of credit available to businesses and increase the government’s debt, the report said, with higher borrowing costs likely to exacerbate the situation.

Policymakers have hiked the benchmark lending rate three times since May this year to arrest inflationary pressures.

Developing economies’ debt more than doubled over decade: World Bank

Growth is expected to edge up to 5.3% in 2024, the World Bank said, supported by increased private investments.

Kenya’s economy had one of its fastest growth rates in 2021, growing at 7.5%, as it recovered from its first contraction in nearly three decades in the previous year due to the pandemic.

World Bank Kenya’s economic growth

Comments

1000 characters

Kenya’s economic growth to slow to 5% next year, World Bank says

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

Read more stories