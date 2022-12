BANGKOK: Thai consumer confidence rose for a sixth straight month in November, reaching a 20-month high, boosted by improved economic activity following the easing of COVID-19 curbs and higher foreign tourist arrivals, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 47.9 in November from 46.1 in October.