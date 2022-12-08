AGL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.11%)
Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minster Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor’s State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad...
Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 09:15am
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minster Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad Wednesday discussed overall economic situation of the country.

Various fiscal and monetary measures were discussed in their virtual meeting for maintaining the economic growth and stability in the country, said a press release issued here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers of Finance Division attended the meeting. In conclusion, the governor SBP thanked the Finance Minister for continuous support by the present government for the policy initiatives taken by the central bank.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki called on Federal Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday. Dar extended warm welcome to the Saudi Ambassador and highlighted the historical, religious, cultural and long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It was shared that both states enjoy exceptional relationship on various front including economy and trade.

The finance minister apprised the ambassador about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation program.

Debt market web portal likely to be launched soon: SBP

Ishaq Dar thanked the ambassador on extending the term of US$ 3 billion deposit in SBP by Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). He also thanked SFD for their valuable investments in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki acknowledged the long-term relationship and shared that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims at further deepening the economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.

In conclusion, the finance minister expressed gratitude towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for continuous support and cooperation with Pakistan.

