AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US donates $7.5m worth of medical oxygen supplies

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The US government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), donated $7.5 million worth of medical oxygen supplies to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the US Embassy said, here on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Embassy said the support would also provide training to 163 hospitals throughout Pakistan to increase their capability to treat patients suffering from severe Covid-19 and other lungs conditions.

This US government’s support was received by Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, in a ceremony at the Ministry of National Health Services in Islamabad.

In his remarks, Patel said, “We are thankful to the US government for their continued support during Covid-19 and especially during the recent floods.” He also expressed that these efforts reflect the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Addressing the Ministry of Health officials at the ceremony, Ambassador Donald Blome remarked, “Today’s donation is not just about Covid-19. It is an investment into Pakistan’s long-term health system.”

That assistance – that started at the very outset of Covid, the ambassador said, continued throughout the pandemic, and is now addressing the lasting effects of the floods on health – was a prime example of the long history of US assistance to Pakistan.

“The United States were there at the beginning, and we will continue to find ways to support Pakistan as it recovers and rebuilds from disasters – whether that is a global pandemic like Covid-19 or a flooding disaster like Pakistan has just experienced,” he added.

The US government donation provides thousands of essential supplies and equipment for oxygen therapy that the Ministry of Health requested. The US government will also develop a web-based information system that will allow real-time surveillance of patient oxygen levels, as well as strengthen Pakistan’s medical oxygen systems, while technical assistance provided will train public-sector staff working at intensive-care units on how to effectively use the equipment.

According to the statement, the US government has provided more than 79 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan including 16 million paediatric doses, one million Covid-19 rapid diagnostic tests, and critical health supplies and training to health workers. These efforts are supported by the more than $80 million the US government has provided to assist the Pakistani people in the fight against Covid-19, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

US embassy US government USAID Ministry of National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel oxygen supplies

Comments

1000 characters

US donates $7.5m worth of medical oxygen supplies

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Elections to take place ahead of Ramazan: Qureshi

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Business confidence negative: OICCI survey

Housing sector: SHE announces investing $50m in 3 years

Read more stories