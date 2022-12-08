IK has lost opportunity of dissolving assemblies: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has lost the opportunity of dissolving provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While talking to media, he said, the best time of dissolving the assemblies was when Imran Khan had made an announcement to do so. It was better for him had he consulted the two chief ministers before making the announcement.

According to him, dissolution of assemblies is a total discretion of the prime minister as well as provincial chief ministers and no one can interfere in their power. He said he could not advise Imran Khan but he should let his followers to take rest now.

He also expressed his doubts on the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying the allegation of hatching a conspiracy of the murder of Arshad Sharif and Imran Khan leveled against him by one Tasneem Haider, a UK-based expat, would prove a hurdle in his way to return to Pakistan. He said the UK police cannot ignore his statement which is equal to conspiracy to murder.

“I do not believe what Tasneem has said but he has issued a statement in front of media which merits a thorough investigation.”

He recalled that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had also faced a charge of conspiracy in the FIR lodged against him.

He also criticized the role of police as a complainant of in Arshad Sharif’s murder case and attack on Imran Khan, saying it happens only when there is no complainant available to lodge a complaint.

According to him, Asif Zardari is the most intelligent player of the present political chess game who managed to keep the political parties together. No one else could do so, he said, and termed it a good political move.

On another query, he said the establishment could not remain aloof from the national affairs.

“I do not believe that the establishment would cut off from the political affairs of the country,” he added.

