AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK has lost opportunity of dissolving assemblies: Aitzaz

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has lost the opportunity of dissolving provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While talking to media, he said, the best time of dissolving the assemblies was when Imran Khan had made an announcement to do so. It was better for him had he consulted the two chief ministers before making the announcement.

According to him, dissolution of assemblies is a total discretion of the prime minister as well as provincial chief ministers and no one can interfere in their power. He said he could not advise Imran Khan but he should let his followers to take rest now.

He also expressed his doubts on the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying the allegation of hatching a conspiracy of the murder of Arshad Sharif and Imran Khan leveled against him by one Tasneem Haider, a UK-based expat, would prove a hurdle in his way to return to Pakistan. He said the UK police cannot ignore his statement which is equal to conspiracy to murder.

“I do not believe what Tasneem has said but he has issued a statement in front of media which merits a thorough investigation.”

He recalled that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had also faced a charge of conspiracy in the FIR lodged against him.

He also criticized the role of police as a complainant of in Arshad Sharif’s murder case and attack on Imran Khan, saying it happens only when there is no complainant available to lodge a complaint.

According to him, Asif Zardari is the most intelligent player of the present political chess game who managed to keep the political parties together. No one else could do so, he said, and termed it a good political move.

On another query, he said the establishment could not remain aloof from the national affairs.

“I do not believe that the establishment would cut off from the political affairs of the country,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan Arshad Sharif Aitzaz Ahsan

Comments

1000 characters

IK has lost opportunity of dissolving assemblies: Aitzaz

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Elections to take place ahead of Ramazan: Qureshi

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Business confidence negative: OICCI survey

Housing sector: SHE announces investing $50m in 3 years

Read more stories