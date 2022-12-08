AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
Pakistan

Police form SJIT in Arshad Sharif murder case

Fazal Sher Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Wednesday constituted a Special Joint Investigation Team to probe the case registered at Ramna police station regarding the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif who was killed in Kenya.

According to a notification issued here, on the request made by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation through a letter, a Special Joint Investigation Team was constituted in the high-profile case.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) headquarters, Awais Ahmed, will head the Special Joint Investigation Team.

The other members of the team include the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Saddar Zone, the Station House Officer (SHO) Ramna police station, and the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case.

It says that the team after completion of an impartial fair, free, and transparent investigation shall submit a detailed and comprehensive report to the IGP police.

The city police on December 6 registered the first information report (FIR) against the murder of Arshad Sharif following the direction of the Supreme Court. The FIR was registered at the complaint of SHO of the Ramna police station, Rasheed Ahmed, and three persons including Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed, and Tariq Ahmed Wasi were nominated in it.

The FIR was registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). It stated that the murder took place in Kenya on October 23.

