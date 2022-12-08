Ombudsman asks PD, Discos to resolve complaints immediately

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed Power Division and Distribution Companies (Discos) to resolve complaints of citizens immediately.

On Wednesday, a meeting was presided over by the Federal Ombudsman which was attended by senior Officers of WMS, Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Chief Executives of IESCO, LESCO and PESCO. The meeting was informed that during the year 2022 more than 56,000 complaints were registered by the citizens against power sector companies.

Federal Ombudsman directed the Secretary Power Division to review the performance of those companies and to address deficiencies therein which were causing huge hardship to people, because those consumers were already paying high charges beyond their capacity to pay.

The meeting noted that the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office provided speedy relief to the common man within 60 days without any cost which reduced the burden on civil courts and NEPRA.

It was informed that complaints involving big sums related to industrial and commercial consumers are referred to civil courts and NEPRA. Consequently, the poorest sector of the society has easy access to Wafaqi Mohtasib’s 17 Regional Offices, spread throughout the country.

The Chair raised the issue that in some cases the Discos have gone to High Courts resulting in huge delays and hardship to poor consumers involving small amounts. These issues and systemic problems were discussed in the meeting requiring urgent action.

The Ministry of Energy was advised to ensure setting up of facilitation centres at major offices to help complainants.

