AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ombudsman asks PD, Discos to resolve complaints immediately

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed Power Division and Distribution Companies (Discos) to resolve complaints of citizens immediately.

On Wednesday, a meeting was presided over by the Federal Ombudsman which was attended by senior Officers of WMS, Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Chief Executives of IESCO, LESCO and PESCO. The meeting was informed that during the year 2022 more than 56,000 complaints were registered by the citizens against power sector companies.

Federal Ombudsman directed the Secretary Power Division to review the performance of those companies and to address deficiencies therein which were causing huge hardship to people, because those consumers were already paying high charges beyond their capacity to pay.

The meeting noted that the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office provided speedy relief to the common man within 60 days without any cost which reduced the burden on civil courts and NEPRA.

It was informed that complaints involving big sums related to industrial and commercial consumers are referred to civil courts and NEPRA. Consequently, the poorest sector of the society has easy access to Wafaqi Mohtasib’s 17 Regional Offices, spread throughout the country.

The Chair raised the issue that in some cases the Discos have gone to High Courts resulting in huge delays and hardship to poor consumers involving small amounts. These issues and systemic problems were discussed in the meeting requiring urgent action.

The Ministry of Energy was advised to ensure setting up of facilitation centres at major offices to help complainants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra DISCOS Power Division Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

Ombudsman asks PD, Discos to resolve complaints immediately

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Elections to take place ahead of Ramazan: Qureshi

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Business confidence negative: OICCI survey

Housing sector: SHE announces investing $50m in 3 years

Read more stories