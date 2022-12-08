Riyadh committed to helping Islamabad avert crisis: ex-envoy

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ali Awadh Asseri, former ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, has said that Riyadh is committed to averting Islamabad’s current economic crisis worsened by the recent floods and to the $20 billion investment in refinery, petrochemical complex, mining and renewable energy projects in the country.

“This is clear from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s personal resolve for not only addressing Pakistan’s immediate financial needs but also guaranteeing long-term investments in the energy sector,” the former Saudi envoy said while speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) flagship event, the Islamabad Conclave-2022 on the Theme “75 Years of Independence: Achieving Comprehensive National Security.”

The second round of Islamabad Conclave, titled “75 Years of Independence: Achieving Comprehensive National Security,” includes several prominent speakers from home and abroad in five working groups. Dr Asseri spoke on “Enhancing Pakistan’s Economic Outreach to Saudi Arabia and the GCC.”

“I have no doubt that that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has the ability, courage and will to take Pakistan forward. And, he can count on the Saudi nation and its leadership for whatever support is needed for economic and political stability,” Dr Asseri said in his remarks.

He said that the Saudi Vision 2030 offers enormous opportunities for Pakistan’s trade and investment relationship with the Kingdom and employing its skilled manpower in mega development projects. He also urged the government to take remedial measures such as promoting vocational training and commercial linkages.

He also said that a major transformation was underway in Pak-Saudi economic relations, whereby the Kingdom is interested in long-term investment in Pakistan’s development sector while continuing to shore up its foreign reserves.

“The Saudi leadership is committed to $20 billion dollars investment in refinery, petrochemical complex, mining and renewable energy projects in Pakistan. But there is also tremendous scope for Saudi public and private investment in other sectors such as textiles, sports, leather goods and surgical equipment,” Dr Asseri said.

“We have a unique, profound and durable relationship in the political, security, economic and cultural spheres of cooperation. There is no doubt that this brotherly bond will reach new heights under our dynamic and visionary leaderships,” the former Saudi envoy said.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat (retd), former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), while speaking on “A Review of 75 Years of Pakistan’s National Defence”, as keynote speaker, said that Pakistan has moved from an indefensible Pakistan in 1947 to the impregnable defence today, adding that it has been a journey with many ups and downs.

“Pakistan has defended its borders successfully – against limited as well as all-out wars. Pakistan continues to defend against the hybrid war that has been imposed on it. It has defended against the war on terror for the last twenty years, as well as externally sponsored internal destabilisation,” he added.

Malik Qasim Mustafa, director ACDC-ISSI, was of the view that Pakistan has had an incredible journey spanning 75 years and has met all its requirement to protect its sovereignty and safeguard against internal and external security challenges.

Dr Adil Sultan, Dean of the Faculty of Aerospace and Strategic Studies (FASS), Air University Islamabad, while speaking on “Conventional and Nuclear Security of Pakistan”, said that the past 75 years have been challenging defending against one military crisis after another.

However, Pakistan is a resilient nation with credible nuclear capability that it developed despite limited resources and embargoes by the West, he added. He said that India has pursued conventional and nuclear build-ups to which Pakistan responds in the form of full spectrum deterrence that remains in the domain of credible minimum deterrence.

Talking about the US concept of integrated deterrence, he said that India as part of the US alliance – could be a beneficiary of defence and technology cooperation resulting from it. This could complicate deterrence for Pakistan, he said, adding that the asymmetrical conventional and nuclear threat posed by India makes it imperative that Pakistan maintain its robust nuclear capability while being cognisant of its limited resources.

Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed (retd), Director General National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), while speaking on “Maritime Security of Pakistan” said that maritime security is divided into traditional and non-traditional security threats which include military security, as well as the maritime economy and human security.

He especially talked about the US Asia Pacific strategy which is pivoting on India, Japan and Australia and its adverse impact on Pakistan. He also said that the provision of nuclear-capable submarines to Australia amounts to proliferation and expressed concern that the template can be replicated for India.

In response to India’s ambitious naval plans, he added that Pakistan has taken steps to build ships and submarines in collaboration with China and Turkey but which also has an indigenous component.

Air Commodore Dr Liaquat Ullah Iqbal, CPD and CEO of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), while speaking on “Defence Indigenisation of Pakistan”, said that self-reliance in defence cannot be overemphasised.

He said that Pakistan has been growing in defence capabilities of research and development and human resource development.

