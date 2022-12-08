JI criticises policies of PPP, MQM

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Karachi chief Engr Naeemur Rehman has criticised the Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), saying that both the parties are losing popularity because of what they did in the past.

Addressing a meeting of JI’s candidates for the local government elections, he alleged the MQM leaders are chasing their personal gains and interests at the cost of their ideological party workers, adding that the MQM had failed its workers, as well as, Karachiites.

Same goes for the PPP, he said, as this party has always showed an ‘anti-Karachi’ attitude and devised policies accordingly. He alleged that a ‘feudal mindset’ prevails within the top brass of the PPP and as a result the party policies depict fascism, undemocratic vibes and dictatorship.

Talking about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that it also failed Karachiites despite the fact that a larger segment of the society supported it in the initial phase. The PTI and its impacts are fading rapidly in Karachi due to its failed policies, he said, adding in the prevailing scenario, the JI has become the only choice for Karachiites.

He directed the party workers and candidates to redouble their campaign. He asked them to devise a 35-day plan in order to ensure that each and every potential voter before the polling day.

He asked the candidates to take youth on board and make ‘public aid committees’ more active in their neighbourhoods. He further said that the JI always raises voice for the genuine issues of masses. He maintained that the JI is being considered as the most dynamic and rising political voice in the megacity.

