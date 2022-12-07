AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 150.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,742 Increased By 201.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,423 Increased By 57.6 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan firms as easing COVID curbs offset dismal export data

HONG KONG: China’s yuan firmed against the US dollar on Wednesday as investors shrugged off much...
Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 11:27am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China’s yuan firmed against the US dollar on Wednesday as investors shrugged off much weaker-than-expected export and import data and awaited a government announcement on more COVID-19 easing measures that could revive the battered economy.

China may announce 10 new national easing measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

After President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s politburo, state media fed the growing sense of anticipation by reporting that China should seek “to better coordinate epidemic policies with economic and social development”.

While analysts warn that unwinding the country’s strict zero-COVID policies will take some time and is not without risk, news of easing restrictions in some cities in recent days has given a boost to ailing Chinese assets.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.14% stronger than the onshore spot at 6.97 per dollar on Wednesday.

“News flow about further easing of measures could still have a positive impact on the yuan. What is capping further upside of the onshore yuan however, is that China’s export data would likely show further weakness,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The spot yuan opened at 6.9888 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9790 at midday, 160 pips stronger than the previous late session close and -0.26% away from the midpoint.

China’s yuan slips, traders wary of reopening risks

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.9975 per US dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.9746.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.Since the month of November, the onshore yuan has gained about 4% against the US dollar. Tan said the yuan’s gain last month was caused more by the softening of the dollar index.

Highlighting the increasing economic blow from flagging domestic and export demand, China reported bleak November trade data on Wednesday, which showed that exports contracted 8.7% from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 10.6%, both missing expectations by large margins, customs data showed.

The global dollar index fell to 105.55 from the previous close of 105.578.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded at 6.817, 2.65% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan firms as easing COVID curbs offset dismal export data

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Energy-efficient projects: World Bank ready to extend $300m financing

ECC asks Power Division to resolve KE issues

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Schools in Punjab to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

Read more stories