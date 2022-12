SINGAPORE: China’s imports of both crude oil and natural gas reached their highest levels in November since January this year, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Crude oil imports were 46.74 million tonnes and natural gas hit 10.32 million tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. Refined fuel exports last month reached their highest since June 2021, at 6.144 million tonnes.