FIR lodged by Islamabad police

Fazal Sher Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: Following the direction of the Supreme Court, the city police on Tuesday registered the first information report (FIR) of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder against three persons at Ramna police station.

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif was a victim of ‘target killing'

Police sources said that the three accused nominated in the FIR include Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed, and Tariq Ahmed Wasi, which is registered on the complaint of the government. Sharif was killed in Kenya on October 23.

