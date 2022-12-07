Govt taking steps for women’s empowerment: official

FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz has said that due to the efforts of the government and social sector the confidence of women has increased and they are seen working in every field, women belonging to the public and private sectors were provided services on the front foot.

He said this while distributing shields among women on the occasion of seminar on subject of women empowerment and anti-harassment at garments city khurrianwala under the arrangements of Masood Textile Mills.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, CEO MTM Shahid Nazir, Group Director Nasir Ali Zia, CEO Rabia Trust Neeha Nazir, Chairperson Law Department GCUF Dr Fozia, Dean Faculty UAF Sofia Anwar and women from different walks of life were present.

The DC said that the Punjab government was taking priority measures to give women for rightful place in the society and to provide protection to them and the purpose of the programme is to raise social awareness to advance the development initiatives of this important section of the society.

He said that Islam has also commanded to ensure protection of women’s rights and only by empowering women can the goal of social development be achieved. In this regard, apart from the overall welfare measures for women, the divisional administration is providing a safe and peaceful environment for working women. He appreciated the arrangements of seminar from textile sector where more than 6 thousand women are working.

The DC said that respect for women is part of our social, societal and religious values and the West cannot even imagine the rights given to women in Islam.

He said that women constitute about 51% of the population of Pakistan and no society or nation can develop without the participation of women in the practical field. Women are seen standing side by side with men in the field of action. He said that today we have to reaffirm our commitment to implement all measures for the protection of women’s rights. CEO MTM gave the detail of event and said that in their sector women are being provided best environment.

Women present on the occasion said that there are vast opportunities for non-discriminatory development as the present government has taken unprecedented steps for the welfare of more than half of the country’s population comprising of women. Group Director and others also spoke on the occasion.

