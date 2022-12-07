AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

Funeral prayers offered for martyred cops

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2022 07:22am
LAHORE: The funeral prayers of two police officers, who embraced martyrdom in shootout between unknown dacoits in Shamke Bhattian area of Manga Mandi last night, were offered at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Tuesday.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali embraced martyrdom in an encounter with dacoits in Shamke Bhattian. A large number of police officers including CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, AIG Investigation Punjab Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Esmael, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid and CTO Dr Asad Ejaz and family members of the martyred cops attended the funeral prayers.

A contingent of police presented guard of honor to the martyred officers while special prayers were also offered for the departed souls. The dead bodies were departed for their final burial to their native areas in custody of police officers with complete police protocol.

According to the FIR, some unknown dacoits were looting citizens at Shamke Bhattian area but when they were intervened by the police, they started firing at them. ASI Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad received bullets and they were shifted to the hospital in critical condition. The report says both the police officers succumbed to their injuries despite immediate medical treatment.

Talking to the media men after the funeral prayers, the CCPO expressed his deep sense of grief over the loss Jawans and said that hundreds of brave personnel of Lahore police have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to ensure safety and security of the citizens.

