LCCI urges govt to establish ‘cottage city’

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the government to allocate land for the establishment of cottage city and should form tax policies for the sector as the cottage industry is not only a building block of economy but is also of utmost importance for alleviation of poverty and unemployment.

This was stated by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, while addressing to a delegation of All Pakistan Cottage Industry led by its Chairman Ghulam Sarwar Malik. The representatives of over 50 associations were also present on the occasion.

LCCI office-bearers said that the economic revival of the country will remain a dream until and unless the government redesigns its policies and divert resources towards cottage industry. They said that early establishment of a well-equipped cottage city on the pattern of industrial zones in the country should be made part of the economic agenda of the government.

They cited the example of Bangladesh, China, Korea and United States where an equal importance is being given to the small business. They are treated at par with Large Scale Manufacturing sector. They said that despite having all the resources, the economic downturn being witnessed by the country is an eye-opener for the people sitting at the helm of the affairs.

The LCCI office-bearers said that cottage and small-scale industries are labor intensive and are providing employment to 80 percent of the industrial labour force. This reduces the unemployment and offers opportunities for self-employment.

They said that cottage industry also meets the local demands for industrial goods, and save foreign exchange. They said that the government should also give the status of industry to the cottage sectors.

In his address, the Chairman All Pakistan Cottage Industry Ghulam Sarwar Malik sought support of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the revival of cottage industry. He said that some well-equipped space must be allocated by the government for the cottage industry so that the people attached with cottage industry could be able to do their businesses with peace of mind.

