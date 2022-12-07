AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Electricity can’t be provided for free: minister

Published 07 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: K-Electric’s senior leadership teams gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Energy Minister, Imtiaz Sheikh and other important members about the challenges in ensuring regular payment of bills which is an integral component of ensuring stable supply of electricity.

KE leadership also requested support to eliminate electricity theft across Karachi’s densely populated neighborhoods. They also said that the electricity supply was not possible without ensuring payments of electricity bills in a timely manner.

Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh instructed the regional leadership and area representatives from Lyari must ensure a timely payment of electricity bills. He also mentioned that electricity has become a very expensive product and it is not sustainable to provide it for free.

