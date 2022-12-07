AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
BoP declared ‘Corporate Finance House of the Year’

Published 07 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: CFA Society Pakistan hosted the 19th edition of its prestigious Annual Excellence Awards in Karachi to recognize the outstanding performances of financial institutions, corporates and professionals.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) was declared ‘Corporate Finance House of the Year’ for its remarkable services extended to corporate sector of Pakistan, for bringing quality transactions to the market and for the breath of its distribution across banking sector and capital markets. The prestigious award was conferred upon BOP for the first time.

This prestigious award represents endorsement of the structuring capabilities of the Investment Banking team at The Bank of Punjab by the most credible society of capital market professionals in the country. It is also significant because the bank has structured and successfully arranged innovative and path-breaking facilities for the corporate and infrastructure finance sectors of Pakistan.

BOP’s investment banking is one of the most vibrant and innovative investment banking outfits in Pakistan with expertise in project financing, debt and equity capital markets and financial advisory services.

