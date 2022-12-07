Alliance between Pak, Chinese exporters in the offing

KARACHI: Commercial and Economic Counsellor of the Peoples Republic of China Yang Guangyuan has informed that work was under way for organizing a “Traders’ Alliance” between the exporters and importers of China and Pakistan so that they could share information and explore avenues for improving the existing trade cooperation between the two friendly countries.

“More than 20 Chinese traders would like to join this traders’ alliance which is being supported by several provincial governments and it would hopefully be supported by Chinese Ministry of Commerce, as well, which would prove beneficial for the business communities and the economies of the two countries”, he added while speaking at a meeting of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Referring to Dhabeji Special Economic Zones situated near Karachi, Commercial Counsellor said that it was an interesting project which has recently been discussed by a think-tank and various companies in China at an event organized to review how Chinese companies can go for Dhabeji SEZ and what can be established in this Zone.

He said, “Trade and investment cooperation between China and Pakistan should be practical and pragmatic. There is a need to raise awareness about Pakistan amongst Chinese people as most of the business people do not know about the trade and investment opportunities here; hence, we have a lot of work to do and I will be seriously focusing on this area.”

He was of the view that in the first phase, the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were mainly related to Government-to-Government (G2G) but now, it has entered the second phase which will be driven by Business-to-Business (B2B). “With joint efforts, we can certainly have better future for Pakistani and Chinese friends,” he added.

President KCCI Tariq Yousuf, while seeking Chinese Consulate’s help in promoting trade, business and economic activities between the two countries, said that it was a matter of grave concerns that Pakistan’s share in China’s overall imports was less than 1 percent.

“With such low exports to China, we stand nowhere; hence, we need to take concrete and positive steps to enhance our exports to China. We have to capture each other’s markets which are really big in terms of population by developing strong business ties between the two countries,” he added.

