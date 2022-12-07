Digital Certificates with Khazana Digital-e-Trust

TEXT: In the past, PKI (public key infrastructure) technology was complicated which made its adoption a slow and a gradual learning process globally and also with Pakistan’s enterprise and government sector. Although there were early adoption successes in the form of FBR and SECP both incorporating the use of digital certificates and digital signing for their specific use cases, but widespread adoption did not take place.

The learnings from the past have been that without access to knowledge experts and simplified management platforms, tools that we have today in the shape of mobile applications which seamlessly incorporate digital certificates and digital signing, this technology would not find mass adoption.

Today with mobile applications use and acceptance of the convergence model for access to government services in a singular application (Super-apps), portals thus making it seamless for the end user to use digital certificates and digitally sign contracts/consent Pakistan is well placed to leap ahead in its digital Pakistan journey by adopting digital certificates for every citizen of Pakistan thus creating the National Single Digital Identity (NSDI) and the Pakistan Digital Locker for certified, authenticated documents thus promoting mass adoption of digital certificates.

Khazana Digital-e-Trust formerly NIFT-e-Trust, the only CA (Certificate Authority) in Pakistan since 2004 has developed Managed Services for its customers both in private and government sector which can deploy and manage digital certificate trust services in a managed services model making businesses focus on their business while we at KDT deliver the trust in their business.

With use cases ranging from Khazana powered National single Digital Identity (NSDI), Digital Locker for online attestations, authentication of citizen documents, email encryption, signing, non-repudiation and authentication services while accessing government applications will all embark Pakistan on a truly secure Digital Pakistan journey where digital inclusion happens for everyone.

Ahsan Rasheed Khan

Chief Commercial Officer - Khazana Enterprise

