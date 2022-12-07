National Root Certificate Authority: Messages From Mohsin Mushtaq Federal Secretary, IT

TEXT: I extend my heartiest congratulations to Electronic Certification Accreditation Council (ECAC) on Establishment of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for Root Certification Authority. Now, ECAC is in the position to regulate and accredit local and foreign Certification Service Providers for provision of Digital Certificates and Electronic Signature Services to the end users.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication under the Government’s vision of “Digital Pakistan” is set to contribute in digitalization by enhancing security, efficiency and transparency being pre-requisite for good governance. ECAC can now be a part of this vision and put in its efforts to achieve this goal and bring Pakistan among the technology enabled countries.

ECAC was created to security for cyberspace through usage of Digital Certificates and to accredit Certification Authorities (CA’s) from Public and Private Sectors under the Pakistan Electronic Transaction Ordinance (ETO) 2002. Under the chairmanship of Engr. Miraj Gul and Council Members, ECAC has successfully completed an internationally recognized system to issue and recognize Electronic Certificates. These Electronic Certificates, based on Public Key Cryptography, are the only means to identify and trust on interacting parties (such as individuals, websites, organizations, etc.) for any national or international transactions in the digital world. Now, ECAC will be recognized as an arm of the Government for creation of trust and security in the digital environment.

I commend ECAC management and employees for development of PKI for Root Certification Authority facilities for the Private Sector for achieving digital transformation goal. This state of art infrastructure enable ECAC to commence its digital certification services for national needs and at international level as well.

Best wishes and support to Council and its team for success in development of first ever National Root Certification Authority for the country.

This infrastructure will work as a stepping stone in design of landscape of National root CAs to protect the overall cyber space.

