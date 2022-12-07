Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Dispatched on
================================================================================
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 30.06.2022 100% Final 06.12.2022
Cash Dividend
================================================================================
