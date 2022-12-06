AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU backs new Omicron vaccines for first jabs

AFP Published December 6, 2022
Follow us

THE HAGUE: The EU's drug watchdog on Tuesday said two Covid vaccines targeting new types of the Omicron variant could now be used for people's first vaccinations, and not just for boosters.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in September and October respectively against the BA.4 and BA.5 types, but only in people who had already had their initial jabs.

The Amsterdam-based regulator said its emergency task force had now decided the two vaccines "may be used for primary (initial) vaccination. These vaccines are currently only authorised as boosters."

They can be used for both adults and children.

The decision came after it reviewed lab studies on the immune response from the so-called "bivalent" vaccines, which target the new Omicron types as well as the original Covid virus that emerged in China in late 2019.

BioNTech expects Omicron-adapted vaccine deliveries as soon as October

The safety of the boosters was "comparable to that of the original mRNA vaccines", it added.

European nations had been keen to rush through the new generation of jabs so they can start booster campaigns and also target those who have not yet had the vaccine.

While previous "variants of concern" like Alpha and Delta eventually petered out, Omicron and its sub-lineages have dominated throughout 2022.

The BA.4 and BA.5 types have in particular helped to drive a wave of new cases of the disease in Europe and the United States in recent months.

All Omicron variants tend to have a milder disease course as they settle less in the lungs and more in the upper nasal passages, causing symptoms like fever, tiredness and loss of smell.

European Medicines Agency Omicron Covid vaccines Omicron vaccines

Comments

1000 characters

EU backs new Omicron vaccines for first jabs

Perishables worth $5.5mn stuck at Karachi port 'owing to dollar shortage'

FIR registered in Arshad Sharif’s murder on Supreme Court’s order

Fight against terrorism to continue till establishment of enduring peace, stability: Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 224.11 against US dollar

Sanaullah urges PTI leaders to use parliament for discussion on next general elections

Morocco dump Spain out on penalties to reach historic World Cup quarters

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CDA decides to de-seal Centaurus Mall

Ukraine slams India for buying Russian oil

Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

Read more stories