AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar hits one-week low even as trade surplus widens

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 07:51pm
Follow us

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10 currencies on Tuesday, as oil prices fell and despite data showing that Canada’s trade surplus widened in October.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.7% at $76.36 a barrel as economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China. Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

Canadian exports and imports both climbed in October, impacted by the loonie’s depreciation in the month, while the trade surplus widened to C$1.2 billion ($888.5 million) from C$607 million, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3628 to the greenback, or 73.38 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10 currencies. It touched its weakest since last Tuesday at 1.3641.

Stronger than expected U.S. services industry data on Monday has driven speculation that the Federal Reserve will stick longer with aggressive interest rate rises.

The Bank of Canada has also been tightening at a rapid pace. Money markets are betting on a 25-basis-point rate increase when the BoC meets to set policy on Wednesday, downshifting from 50 basis points in October.

A slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect the central bank to stick to moving by 50 basis points.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year touched its lowest level since Aug. 16 at 2.767% before recovering to 2.796%, down 2.4 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar hits one-week low even as trade surplus widens

FIR registered in Arshad Sharif’s murder on Supreme Court’s order

Fight against terrorism to continue till establishment of enduring peace, stability: Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 224.11 against US dollar

Sanaullah urges PTI leaders to use parliament for discussion on next general elections

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CDA decides to de-seal Centaurus Mall

India well placed to face global headwinds: World Bank

Ukraine slams India for buying Russian oil

Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Read more stories