Arshad Sharif’s 'brutal killing': CJP takes suo motu notice

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took suo motu notice of the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

The hearing will take place before the apex court at 12:30pm.

The top court has issued notices to the interior secretary, foreign secretary, information secretary, director generals of Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Intelligence Bureau, and president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

“The journalist community in the country and the public at large are deeply distressed and are concerned about the death of the senior journalist and are seeking the court’s scrutiny of the matter," the SC said in a statement.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has hailed the SC's decision.

“The people expect the SC and the judges to stand up for basic human rights despite pressure for the sovereignty of the Constitution, and will protect human rights.”

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid also took to Twitter and said that the nation is also looking towards the SC regarding the attack on Imran Khan and the Azam Swati case.

'Wrote a letter to CJP to constitute commission'

In an event today prior to the SC's suo motu notice, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he has written a letter to the CJP to form a commission and also expressed hope action will be taken in this regard.

He also said that he had spoken to the Kenyan president regarding Arshad's killing. The PM said he himself had spoken to agencies in Pakistan for speedy action.

Last month, Arshad died in Kenya after being shot.

Kenyan media, quoting local police, says 'mistaken identity'

In a news report, The Star, Kenya, had quoted the local police as saying that Arshad was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

The report added that the incident took place on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

"Arshad was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock that had been set up to check on motor vehicles using the route," the news report by The Star added.

"As per police, at the roadblock, there was a call for police to intercept a car similar to the one Arshad was driving, following a carjacking incident in Pangani area, Nairobi in which a child was taken hostage. The journalist's car was stopped and the passengers asked to identify themselves, reports said, adding that they allegedly failed to stop and drove past the roadblock."

The report further stated that a few minutes later, Arshad's car emerged at the roadblock and they were stopped and asked to identify themselves.

'Arshad was a victim of target killing'

Following the journalist's death, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that the death of journalist was an incident of “target killing".

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif was a victim of ‘target killing'

Addressing the lawyer’s convention in Peshawar, Imran said that he had advised the journalist to leave the country in view of the risk to his life.

the PTI chief claimed that journalists were tortured after arrest and forced to flee the country. “I received the information that he [Arshad Sharif] will be murdered,” Imran said.