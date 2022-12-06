BOJ’s Kuroda: Premature to reveal its options on fate of ETF holdings

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was too early now to reveal how the central bank could unload its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF).

Once the BOJ’s 2% inflation target is met, the board will likely debate the fate of the bank’s ETF holdings as part of its exit strategy from ultra-loose policy, Kuroda told parliament.

If the BOJ were to sell ETFs to the market, it will do so in a way that minimises the bank’s losses and avoids disrupting financial markets, he said.