AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
ANL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
EPCL 49.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FCCL 12.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FNEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
GGGL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
OGDC 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.75%)
PAEL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TREET 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
WAVES 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,145 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 15,236 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.35%)
KSE100 41,534 Decreased By -78.9 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,336 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ’s Kuroda: Premature to reveal its options on fate of ETF holdings

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 10:27am
Follow us

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was too early now to reveal how the central bank could unload its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF).

Once the BOJ’s 2% inflation target is met, the board will likely debate the fate of the bank’s ETF holdings as part of its exit strategy from ultra-loose policy, Kuroda told parliament.

BOJ’s next move will unwind loose policy, 92% of economists say

If the BOJ were to sell ETFs to the market, it will do so in a way that minimises the bank’s losses and avoids disrupting financial markets, he said.

Bank of Japan

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ’s Kuroda: Premature to reveal its options on fate of ETF holdings

Arshad Sharif’s 'brutal killing': CJP takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

Read more stories