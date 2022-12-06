AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
AVN 75.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
EFERT 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
EPCL 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
GGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
OGDC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.93%)
TREET 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
TRG 134.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
UNITY 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 5.2 (0.13%)
BR30 15,311 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
KSE100 41,661 Increased By 48.7 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,380 Increased By 19.3 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MAJU to ink agreement with Indonesian varsity

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2022 07:35am
Follow us

KARACHI: An agreement between the Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) and Al-Azhar University of Indonesia is going to be concluded soon as the latter has expressed interest in cooperation with MAJU in the fields of OPT and engineering.

MAJU President and VC Dr. Zubair Ahmed Sheikh met with the Consul General of Indonesia, Dr. John Konkrone.

He especially expressed his condolences on the death of the consul general's aunt in the earthquake. On this occasion, Consul General Konkrone expressed his consent to the educational agreement with MAJU.

The Consul General assured that Indonesia will provide every possible support to every student in the field of education in Pakistan, while the capabilities of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University will be taken advantage of.

On this occasion, the Head of Indonesian of Chancellery Devantupri Yokosomo and Muhammad Ali Jinnah University Manager Marketing and Relationship Zakir Tajumal were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Education ink agreement MAJU Indonesian varsity Al Azhar University of Indonesia

Comments

1000 characters

MAJU to ink agreement with Indonesian varsity

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories