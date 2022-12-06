MAJU to ink agreement with Indonesian varsity

KARACHI: An agreement between the Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) and Al-Azhar University of Indonesia is going to be concluded soon as the latter has expressed interest in cooperation with MAJU in the fields of OPT and engineering.

MAJU President and VC Dr. Zubair Ahmed Sheikh met with the Consul General of Indonesia, Dr. John Konkrone.

He especially expressed his condolences on the death of the consul general's aunt in the earthquake. On this occasion, Consul General Konkrone expressed his consent to the educational agreement with MAJU.

The Consul General assured that Indonesia will provide every possible support to every student in the field of education in Pakistan, while the capabilities of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University will be taken advantage of.

On this occasion, the Head of Indonesian of Chancellery Devantupri Yokosomo and Muhammad Ali Jinnah University Manager Marketing and Relationship Zakir Tajumal were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022