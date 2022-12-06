Germany’s ambassador meets finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas called on federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Monday, said a press release.

Ishaq Dar welcomed Alfred Grannas and shared warm sentiments with him. The finance minister highlighted relations between their countries and stated that Pakistan highly values its ties with Germany. He also pointed to the importance of enhancement in trade and economic relations between both countries.

The minister briefed Alfred Grannas about the economic policies of the present government aiming at promotion of trade and investment. He also shared the potential avenues for investment present in Pakistan through which both countries can further deepen the commercial and economic ties.

Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany shared sentiments of gratitude with the Finance Minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries. The Ambassador also showed keen interest for getting benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors.

The Finance Minister, in conclusion, thanked the German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and offered full support and cooperation for future investment endeavors in Pakistan.

