Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed in Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed five terrorists while one army troop embraced martyrdom during an exchange of firing in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in JhallarAlgad, North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists.

“The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location which resulted in the killing of five terrorists, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it stated.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” it said.

However, the ISPR said, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nasir Khan, a 25-year-old resident of South Waziristan district embraced martyrdom.

It further said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022