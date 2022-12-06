Special allowance for doctors under study

LAHORE: Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department is working on a proposal to give special allowance @ 75 percent of the basic salary based on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Special Secretary SHC&ME Syed Wajid Ali Shah chaired a meeting in which the proposal of giving special allowance to the doctors was discussed in detail. Vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mahmud Ayaz, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Admin Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Admin and other officers were present.

Special Secretary reviewed the measures regarding giving special allowance to doctors during the meeting. He said that special allowance to doctors will be subject to Key Performance Indicators. Doctors will be given a special allowance of 75 percent of the basic salary based on their performance. A final proposal will be prepared by January 15 with reference to giving special allowance to doctors.

He further said that it will be big relief for doctors by giving special allowance. The Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education is taking basic steps for the improvement of doctors. He also directed the concerned officers to prepare a proposal regarding giving special allowance to doctors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022