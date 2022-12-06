Audio leaks about US cipher: Imran Khan moves LHC against FIA probe

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday against a probe initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into alleged audio leaks about the US cipher.

The petitioner also challenged the call up notice issued to him by the FIA in the inquiry for December 06. Imran Khan, then principle secretary to PM Azam Khan and Secretary General PTI Asad Umar could allegedly be heard discussing the US cipher and how to use it in their interest.

The federal government had filed a case against Imran Khan over his alleged audio leaks about the US cipher. The petitioner contended that the matter of cipher had already been pending with the Supreme Court. He said the inquiry is being initiated to victimise him and prayed the court to declare the inquiry in question as illegal. The petitioner also prayed the court to suspend the same till disposal of the petition.

