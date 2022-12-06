AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Political parties urged to unveil their economic agendas

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) CEO, Ahmad Jawad, has urged mainstream political parties to share their agendas with the people of Pakistan that how they would shape country’s economy after wining the elections.

He said despite the resumption of the IMF program, the country is still suffering from a serious depreciation crisis, as the rupee has cumulatively fallen which needs to be fixed by ending market speculation through State Bank of Pakistan.

Ahmad Jawad said finance minister have to announce a clear policy on the rupee as sorrows of the trade and industry in terms of high inflation, loss in employment, and lower profitability are not easing despite the restoration of the IMF program, because electricity concession for exporters has been withdrawn while petroleum levy on petrol and diesel has to be increased to Rs 50 per liter by Jan 2023, and perhaps, after that, the next step is to impose GST. He said these are not good indicators for the economy. Bond and currency markets, which had shown more confidence in Pakistan after the IMF deal, are again pricing in a high risk of the country defaulting on its foreign debt. Since the end of August, the yields on some of the government’s international bonds have jumped by a third, while the currency is one of the worst performing in Asia.

Jawad said that tax revenues, industrial production and other targets set by the government have been shredded. “All the figures have gone haywire,”

PBF believes that real effective exchange rate (REER) of the dollar against the rupee is less than PKR 200 for a dollar; and, for all practical reasons, the current depreciation cycle is the direct result of speculative trading, lack of regulatory oversight and mismanagement of the forex market. He questioned that we rejoice repayment of $ 1 billion Sukuk whereas do not take step to save dollar we are wasting. Using daylight will save $ 3.5 billion. He said a financial emergency is required.

PBF Vice President Jahanara Wattoo has asked the government to rescue the economy, which is dangerously slowing down. He said currency crisis is also worsening, as there is a limit for businesses to absorb growing costs and enhanced taxation pressure.

She also said Pakistan has serious long-term structural economic problems, and the costs for this year’s devastating floods will be in the tens of billions of dollars. Suffering from mammoth floods every 10–12 years, which are becoming worse and more frequent due to climate change, Pakistan is one of the world’s most water-stressed countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF GST PBF Ahmad Jawad IMF Program

Comments

1000 characters

Political parties urged to unveil their economic agendas

Stocks fall on noisy IMF humdrum

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories