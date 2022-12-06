Asad Majeed assumes charge as foreign secy

ISLAMABAD: Dr Asad Majeed Khan assumed the charge as the foreign secretary of Pakistan on Monday. In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Dr Asad Majeed Khan had assumed his responsibilities as the 31st Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. On December 2, the Establishment Division notified Dr Khan as the new foreign secretary of Pakistan following the retirement of Sohail Mahmood on November 29.

It took almost a month for the government to finally decide about the appointment of Dr Khan and had named another senior diplomat Jauhar Saleem to act as the acting foreign secretary until the formal notification was issued on Friday last week.

