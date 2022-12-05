AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.79%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.31%)
GGGL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.5%)
GGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.4%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.01%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.83%)
TPL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.03%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.46%)
UNITY 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.29%)
WAVES 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.76%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban acting defence minister holds talks with UAE president

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 03:38pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

KABUL: The acting defence minister of the Afghan Taliban has met the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, for talks in Abu Dhabi on strengthening relations, his ministry and UAE state media reported on Monday.

The acting defence minister, Mullah Yaqoob, is the son of the late supreme leader of the Taliban, Mullah Omar, and the meeting with the UAE president is a rare encounter between a senior member of the group and a foreign head of state.

They discussed “strengthening relations, bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Afghanistan and other important issues”, the Afghan defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The UAE state news agency WAM reported that the meeting took place on Sunday.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has not been formally recognised by any government since the militants swept to power last year as US-led foreign forces withdrew after two decades of war.

The Taliban have for years run a political office in Qatar where top members of the group have often met foreign officials.

UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw

The UAE news agency released photographs of the talks that showed another senior Taliban figure, Anas Haqqani, was present at the talks.

The meeting with the UAE president comes after the Taliban, in September, signed a final contract for running Afghanistan’s airports with the UAE company GAAC Holding, which had beat out rival bids from Qatar and Turkey.

The UAE is keen to counter Qatar’s diplomatic influence in Afghanistan with the airport contract, diplomatic sources have told Reuters.

Afghanistan Afghan Taliban United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan Turkey's annual inflation Mullah Yaqoob UAE company GAAC Holding

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban acting defence minister holds talks with UAE president

ECC approves wheat import of 450,000MT from Russia

Time to 'say no' to cartels, says PM, as energy bill touches $27bn

Rupee falls 0.1% against US dollar

UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed

Cotton arrival falls 40% year-on-year

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Big tax defaulters: FBR to auction off properties, trademarks

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

Read more stories