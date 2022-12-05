Most Gulf markets ease as OPEC+ keeps steady policy

AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
AVN 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.16%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.31%)
GGGL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.5%)
GGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.2%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.27%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
TREET 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.66%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.77%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -59 (-1.4%)
BR30 15,330 Decreased By -188 (-1.21%)
KSE100 41,684 Decreased By -466.2 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,406 Decreased By -182.4 (-1.17%)
Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index leading the losses as OPEC+ kept steady policy amid a weakening economy and the G7’s Russian oil price cap.

OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday as the oil markets struggle to assess the impact of a slowing Chinese economy on demand and a G7 price cap on Russian oil supply.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1.4%, dragged down by a 1.3% fall in Retal Urban Development Co and a 1.4% slide in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

On Sunday, the kingdom’s stock exchange said it was launching a market-making framework for its stock and derivatives markets to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.

State-led IPO programmes in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have helped equity capital markets in the oil-rich Gulf, in sharp contrast to the United States and Europe, where global banks have been trimming headcount in a deal-making drought.

Major Gulf markets track Asian shares, oil prices lower

In Abu Dhabi, the index retreated 0.9%, hit by a 0.6% fall in conglomerate International Holding. Dubai’s main share index, which traded after a two session break, rose 0.5%, helped by a 2% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates’ president arrived in Qatar on Monday in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago.

The Qatari index fell 0.5%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 1.7%.

OPEC+ Gulf stock markets MENA Russian oil G7 countries

