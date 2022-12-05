AGL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 02:00pm
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine on Monday announced their intention to start negotiations on a bilateral trade deal that is expected to conclude by the middle of next year, the UAE economy ministry said.

The Gulf Arab state has tried to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war despite Western pressure on Gulf oil producers to help isolate Moscow, a fellow OPEC+ member, and has called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

Saudi shares start month on wobbly footing, Qatar rises

The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, and Ukraine’s economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, signed a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the ministry said.

