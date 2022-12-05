Farooq Mughal’s election to State of Georgia’s legislature welcomed

KARACHI: Pakistanis are making the country famous around the world. Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, President of America Pakistan Business Development Forum, expressed his happiness on the selection of Farooq Mughal, a well-known Pakistani-American businessman as a member of the State of Georgia House of Representative District 105.

In a statement, he said that Farooq Mughal’s first official visit to Pakistan after being elected to the State of Georgia House of Representatives is welcome and it is hoped that he will play an important role in promoting bilateral trade between US and Pakistan.

Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said that there are vast opportunities for investment in Pakistan. If American entrepreneurs invest in Pakistan, it will develop the economy of both countries. He said that Farooq Mughal’s efforts to promote bilateral trade are commendable.

On the occasion, Chairman of America Pakistan Business Development Forum Zeeshan Altaf Lohya said that Farooq Mughal is the pride of Pakistan who has raised the flag of Pakistan in America.

Global Secretary Syed Nasser Wajahat said that Farooq Mughal, the first Muslim Pakistani businessman, has created history by winning the election of the State of Georgia House of Representatives. It has been achieved which is a matter of pride for Pakistan.

He said that Pakistani products are very popular in America, while these products are also popular in other countries due to their high quality. Apart from visiting FPCCI, KCCI, KATI and ABAD, government departments visit is also scheduled including TDAP, Board of Investment and institutions to provide information to Pakistani politicians and businessmen about business opportunities in the United States, which will help Pakistan’s economy grow and exports will also increase.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022