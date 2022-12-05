JI candidates to contest 85 LG seats of UCs in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) nominated candidates would contest elections in over 85 union councils (UCs) of the federal capital in the ensuing local government (LG) elections schedule to be held on December 31.

JI amir for Islamabad, Nasarullah Randhawa on Sunday said 50 percent of tickets have been awarded to youth aspirants.

He said JI nominated Naib Amir JI Mian Aslam for the seat of mayor Islamabad.

Sharing the details of 101 point manifesto of his party, Mian Aslam said 50,000 youth would be imparted technical and vocational training to enable them to start their own business, while 10,000 women would be provided employment opportunities at the union council level.

Mian Aslam expressed confidence that he would be elected mayor of the federal capital on December 31.

He vowed to resolve the issue of water scarcity, besides ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the federal capital.

A community centre would be established for the Christian community, while a global culture centre would also be set up in the federal capital, he added.

He said after getting elected as mayor, he would start a massive cleanliness drive and beautification of roads of the federal capital.