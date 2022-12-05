Australia outclass West Indies with 164-run triumph in first Test

PERTH: Australia bowled the West Indies out for 333 on Sunday to claim a thumping 164-run win in the first Test at Perth Stadium and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Resuming on 192-3 with a 306-run deficit on day five, the West Indies hopes of batting out the final day were dashed when off-spinner Nathan Lyon (6-128) struck early.

The visitors, who made 283 in their first innings, were comprehensively outplayed by Australia, who controlled the match with declarations of 598-4 and 182-2 driven by run machine Marnus Labuschagne’s innings of 204 and 104 not out.

“The way that the batters set up the game was relentless,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was also full of praise for Lyon’s performance.

“He can bowl 25 to 30 quality overs in a day, which there aren’t a heap of bowlers around the world who can do that.” The top-ranked test team were short a bowler as Cummins, who laboured in the field, elected not to bowl due to quad soreness.

“I was going to have a bowl, but lucky it didn’t get too close,” he said.

“I felt pretty comfortable out there... The physio might be less optimistic but I think I’ll be fine.” Lyon shouldered a heavy workload and had Kyle Mayers caught for 10 before clipping Kraigg Brathwaite’s off stump, sending the skipper packing for a defiant 110.

Stiff and sore from an unbeaten 200 in the first innings, Steve Smith dived in the slips to catch Jason Holder (3), who edged part-time spinner Travis Head (2-25).

Happy to take Lyon on, Roston Chase (55) and Alzarri Joseph (43) compiled an entertaining 82-run partnership, but once the resistance was broken by Head the hosts wasted no time in cleaning up the tail.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed we lost but I must commend the batters for the fight they showed,” said Brathwaite, who has led from the front this calendar year, scoring 665 runs at an average of 74. Meagre crowds plagued the red-ball season opener, which Cricket Australia scheduled to start on a Wednesday, as fatigued fans tuned out after three months of limited-overs matches.