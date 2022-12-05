AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 02:01am
Follow us

AL KHOR: Free-scoring England extended their unbeaten record against African teams with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday which included a first goal at this World Cup from captain Harry Kane as they set up a quarter-final clash with holders France.

England had initially looked sluggish against Senegal's pacy forwards, in the two nations' first ever encounter, with a wonderful one-handed save by Jordan Pickford stopping Boulaye Dia from giving the African side a shock lead.

But Jordan Henderson settled England's nerves in the 38th minute, stroking the ball home after being played in by Jude Bellingham at the end of a lovely passing move.

Kane struck a ferocious shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the last kick of the first half, leaving him one goal behind Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England.

England's Sterling ruled out for family reasons

Nippy winger Bukayo Saka bagged the third with a neat chip over Mendy after a cross by Phil Foden in the 57th minute.

England's goalfest in Qatar - 12 so far - equals their previous best World Cup total at Russia 2018 when they made the semi-finals. They scored 11 in winning the world title in 1966.

England france Senegal FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Comments

1000 characters

England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France

Imran Khan seeks power even if it undermines country's foundations: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan 'verifying reports' over IS-K claiming attack on Kabul embassy

CM Punjab Parvez Elahi says 'Gen Bajwa showed us way towards PTI'

Fawad says PTI ‘preparing for elections’ as Imran withdraws offer for talks

Tweets case: Quetta court approves Azam Swati’s five-day physical remand

Russia will not export oil subject to Western price cap, says deputy PM

PTI in front seat in second phase of AJK local govt polls

Air pollution hurts Bangladesh GDP as well as health: World Bank

India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games

PM Shehbaz felicitates people of Sindh on culture day celebrations

Read more stories