PTI leaders asked to stop slamming institutions: CM’s spokesperson

LAHORE: Spokesperson for the Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has ordered the party’s leaders not to criticise institutions.

“We are not against the institutions nor would we be part of any campaign against them in future,” she said. “The Constitution and the law give us the right to have our opinion about an individual. Imran Khan talks about the strengthening of institutions and the supremacy of law.”

She clarified that her stance is in accordance with the party’s policy. Neither Chairman Imran Khan nor I have ever spoken about institutions, she said. No person’s conduct can be linked to institutions. PTI and Imran Khan talk about strengthening institutions. PML-Q and PTI are on the same page in government matters and value each other’s words.

Both parties are affiliated but both have their ideology, she added. Political unity does not mean changing each other's thinking. Everyone has the right to have their opinion according to the constitution and law, she further said.

Meanwhile, Musarat Cheema said in one of her tweets that the PDM cabal's attempt to create cracks in the ranks of the Punjab government has failed. Asif Zardari considers himself a great political guru, but he is the one who wiped out the PPP from Punjab.

Asif Zardari did what dictators could not do for his party. Now, Asif Zardari's grip on Sindh is also getting weaker, while the defeated PML-N is pinning all its hopes on Asif Zardari, she said.

The coalition government under the leadership of chairman PTI Imran Khan is strong. All coalition members, including Muslim League-Q, have given decision authority to the chairman in the consultation, she stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022