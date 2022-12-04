Theft, snatching on the rise in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Automobile thieves and mobile phone snatchers remained active in the capital city as they stole dozens of vehicles and snatched numerous cell phones during last week.

Police record shows that at least 50 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were stolen, 27 mobile phones snatched and robbers struck at 10 different places during last week.

The carjackers snatched or stole 44 motorbikes and six cars. The 44 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration numbers: AMN-898 of Naid Muhammad, AES-7322 of Muhammad Aftab, ABJ-507 of Chaudhary Shahid, BUR-998 of Arslan Masih, VU-279 of Muhammad Arif, ARN-014 of Muhammad Munir, AGP-6656 of Shahid Hanif, BCM-513 of Attiqur Rehman, BZQ-585 of Ali Abdullah, AET-7321 of Nizakat Ali, AVP-675 of Yasir, a bike “applied for” of Muhammad Shahbaz, BM-168 of Waqar Aslam, AFK-125 of Muhammad Akbar, ACK-9527 of Shayan Asghar, AYP-011 of Hamid Rehman, a bike of Muhamad Saifur Rehman, ABB-6146 of Waqar Ahmed, RIR-2532 of Muhammad Azhar, a bike of Aseer Bashir, BLP-614 of Amjad Ali, AEL-661 of Muhammad Nawax, ASM-074 of Khalid Hussain, a bike of Abdul Jabber, a bike of Azhar Hussain, and a bike of Syed Rayan Naqvi, a bike of Muhammad Rizwan, BM-920 of Muhammad Anwer, AJP-7027 of Ejaz Ahmed, AKT-5722 of Muhammad Yousaf, GAL-2867 of Numan, ACJ-4568 of Sajid Hameed, JM-3978 of Basid Mehmood, a bike of Adil Hussian, a bike of Zafer Ahmed, ABN-670 of Umair, RIK-9521 of Aqal Ahmed, RIK-6213 of Shoiab Muzaffer, LEW-8823 of Muhammad Irfan, BJP-571 of Usama Saleem, BLQ-529 of Wajahat Hussain, RIU-3675 of Khalid Mehmood Khan, bike S-1192 of Kashim, and AJK-7391 of Muhammad Akram.

Similarly, carjackers stole six cars bearing registration numbers: MNX-779 of Abdur Razaq, FG-537 of Irfan Altaf, a Suzuki van SG-723 of Muhammad Afzal, LE-9009 of Manzar Sameen, UNK-189 of Sajjad, and a car of Muhammad Mustanser.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, the Industrial Area, and Aabpara police stations.

During the last week, Koral police station registered eight cases of auto theft, five cases of mobile snatching, and two cases of snatching of cash at gunpoint.

Armed gangs snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Asfhaq, Muzamil Hussain, Shahid Aslam, and Moen Haider. Two different gangs snatched cash from Touseef Nawaz and Muhammad Nadeem. Similarly, eight cases of auto theft and four cases of mobile snatching were reported. Armed persons snatched four mobile phones from Kamran Malik, three mobile phones from Zainul Abidin, a mobile phone from Shehzad, and a mobile phone from Jafer Khan.

Furthermore, Aabpara police station registered five cases of auto theft and five cases of mobile snatching.

Armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Zahid Muslim, a mobile phone from Gul Haider, a mobile phone and cash from Azhar Iqbal at gunpoint. Two armed persons snatched two mobile phones from Khawer Mehboob during another incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022