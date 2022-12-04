AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shortage of medicines affecting health sector

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: Economic and financial analyst Ateeq ur Rahman has said shortage of medicines or their rising cost is like adding salt to injury, thus affecting the health sector as a whole. People or patients, those who are used to regular dosage of medicines for their struggle of life to survive, need an easy access to medicines.

In these inflationary conditions if the essential medicines get expensive by the day or become impossible to reach, whatever may be the reason, is not a good situation.

Less storage capacities, unavailability of raw material due to restrictions on opening of letter of credit or devaluation of currency, etc are big hurdles in the production of pharmaceutical goods, thus creating paucity and raising the cost of medicines.

This is unbearable by majority of population, most of them are either poor or deprived or middle class to afford such increase in prices.

The government and authorities should urgently look into this severe problem and address the hindrance and production at the earliest, eventually improving the supply line and reducing the cost of medicines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

health sector Medicines Ateeq ur Rahman Shortage of medicines

Comments

1000 characters

Shortage of medicines affecting health sector

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories