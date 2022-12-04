PTI has done its homework: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PTI has completed deliberations on the dissolution of provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as it has become clear that the country was heading towards snap polls.

“The current economic situation of Pakistan cannot afford any further delay in general elections in the country,” he said while talking to the media here on Saturday.

“Our decision-making has been completed and all legal and constitutional experts were of the view that no hurdle, neither governor rule nor regime change, was possible in Punjab or KP.

Now it will be the decision of the federal government to cooperate or not,” he maintained.

He further said that if the assemblies in Punjab and KP were dissolved then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has to conduct elections on 567 seats. “We hope that all institutions, including the ECP, will perform their constitutional duty and ensure free and fair elections in the country,” he added.

The PTI leader said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan also has to perform its constitutional role to ensure the implementation of the rule of law and justice in the country. “Currently, the majority of citizens believe that the apex court was not performing its constitutional function.

The public was aware of the fact that the top court can be opened on the direction of merely a brigadier or colonel rank officer but the apex court registrar does not permit an elected senator to enter the court premises.

The current impression of the top court was not right and the country cannot move forward if decisions continued to be made behind closed doors,” he added.

Commenting on the role of military establishment, Chaudhry said that it has to review its policy and decide whether it wants to make the country prosper or remain on the list of underdeveloped countries.

