Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

NNI Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
WASHINGTON: Gen Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command (Centcom), conducted a video teleconference with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, and discussed the US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

A brief statement, issued by the Centcom headquarters said Gen Kurilla spoke to COAS General Munir and congratulated him on his new position.

The two leaders discussed US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening bilateral relationship, it added.

The statement pointed out that the two generals have “a previously established relationship from Gen Kurilla’s time as Centcom Chief of Staff.”

