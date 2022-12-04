Terrorist commander killed in NW

ISLAMABAD: Fire exchange took place between terrorists and Pakistan troops in general area Shewa, North Waziristan District, on Saturday.

During intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in high-profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by the CTD in multiple cases.

