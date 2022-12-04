Balochistan police register FIR against Shahbaz Gill

CHAMAN: A case was registered on Saturday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in Qila Abdullah area for using foul language against state institutions.

According to the police, the first information report (FIR) was registered against the senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on the complaint of Aziz Ullah for sedition and inciting violence against state institutions.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the proceeding to indict PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The public prosecutor told the court that he is ready to give arguments on both petitions today but Gill’s lawyer said that for a fair trial we need to know who are the suspects. It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.