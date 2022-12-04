New vehicles being provided to staff for efficient service: Fesco chief

FAISALABAD: For provision of best customer services to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) consumers, modern vehicles are being provided to the operation at M&T offices so that they could be transported easily and rapidly to the various Fesco offices and ensure the quick response to consumers, said Chairman Fesco Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan.

He was speaking at a grand ceremony held at the Fesco headquarters regarding the delivery of new operational vehicles to various Fesco offices.

He said that the board would make every possible effort for the welfare of consumers as well as Fesco staff. Fesco is being digitised so that customers could get all the modern amenities at the single click, he added. He further said that by procuring new vehicles, Fesco would save millions of rupees per month in terms of petrol, maintenance and other expenses.

He said that with the approval of the Fesco Board of Directors, single cabins, pickups and other vehicles are being purchased for the operation staff so that the consumers’ complaints could be handled with lightning speed and the ease of transportation of material for Fesco staff.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad said that Fesco is utilizing all necessary resources to provide timely services to customers and further strengthen its distribution system while new vehicles are being purchased for fast and immediate resolution of customer complaints.