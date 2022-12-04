AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

New vehicles being provided to staff for efficient service: Fesco chief

Press Release Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: For provision of best customer services to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) consumers, modern vehicles are being provided to the operation at M&T offices so that they could be transported easily and rapidly to the various Fesco offices and ensure the quick response to consumers, said Chairman Fesco Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan.

He was speaking at a grand ceremony held at the Fesco headquarters regarding the delivery of new operational vehicles to various Fesco offices.

He said that the board would make every possible effort for the welfare of consumers as well as Fesco staff. Fesco is being digitised so that customers could get all the modern amenities at the single click, he added. He further said that by procuring new vehicles, Fesco would save millions of rupees per month in terms of petrol, maintenance and other expenses.

He said that with the approval of the Fesco Board of Directors, single cabins, pickups and other vehicles are being purchased for the operation staff so that the consumers’ complaints could be handled with lightning speed and the ease of transportation of material for Fesco staff.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad said that Fesco is utilizing all necessary resources to provide timely services to customers and further strengthen its distribution system while new vehicles are being purchased for fast and immediate resolution of customer complaints.

FESCO customer services Malik Tahseen Awan FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters

New vehicles being provided to staff for efficient service: Fesco chief

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories