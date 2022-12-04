AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
UNSC condemns attack on Pak embassy in Kabul

APP Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council issued a press statement condemning in “the strongest terms” Friday’s terrorist attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul that targeted the Head of the Mission and called for ensuring the safety of diplomatic and consular premises.

The 15-member Council, acting by consensus, also wished a speedy and full recovery to the security guard who was critically injured in the “reprehensible” attack.

The statement, which came hours after the news of the attack reached here, underscored the need for bringing the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

“The members of the Security Council called on all relevant parties to respect and ensure the safety and security of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel of United Nations Member States,” it said.

The statement added, “The members of the Security Council stressed the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, and the obligations on receiving States under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to take all appropriate steps to protect diplomatic and consular premises against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of these missions or impairment of their dignity and any attack on diplomatic premises, agents and consular officers.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

“They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities.”

