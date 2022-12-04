Huge quantity of smuggled goods seized in separate raids

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of Directorate Customs Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I) Karachi has confiscated a huge quantity of smuggled goods worth Rs 154.6 million in separate raids during the last four days.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a group involved in the organised smuggling of betel nuts, cigarettes, and Ghutka is planning to transport aforesaid goods to Karachi.

Reacting to this information, surveillance was mounted in the Liaqatabad area which led to the interception of the bus. A huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts, cigarettes and Ghutka were recovered. The value of the seized goods and vehicle is estimated to be Rs 26 million approximately.

The ASO team also seized over a dozen non-duty paid vehicles worth Rs 60.5 million.

Similarly, in other seizures made during the last four days, the team has confiscated smuggled diesel, betel nuts, cigarettes, ghutka, foreign-origin tyres, foreign-origin ladies/gents suiting fabric, skimmed milk, tiles, cosmetics, and food items. The value of the seized miscellaneous goods is estimated to be Rs 68.1 million. The total value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 154.6 million.

