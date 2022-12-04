AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Huge quantity of smuggled goods seized in separate raids

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of Directorate Customs Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I) Karachi has confiscated a huge quantity of smuggled goods worth Rs 154.6 million in separate raids during the last four days.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a group involved in the organised smuggling of betel nuts, cigarettes, and Ghutka is planning to transport aforesaid goods to Karachi.

Reacting to this information, surveillance was mounted in the Liaqatabad area which led to the interception of the bus. A huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts, cigarettes and Ghutka were recovered. The value of the seized goods and vehicle is estimated to be Rs 26 million approximately.

The ASO team also seized over a dozen non-duty paid vehicles worth Rs 60.5 million.

Similarly, in other seizures made during the last four days, the team has confiscated smuggled diesel, betel nuts, cigarettes, ghutka, foreign-origin tyres, foreign-origin ladies/gents suiting fabric, skimmed milk, tiles, cosmetics, and food items. The value of the seized miscellaneous goods is estimated to be Rs 68.1 million. The total value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 154.6 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cigarettes smuggled goods Anti Smuggling Organisation smuggling of betel nuts

Comments

1000 characters

Huge quantity of smuggled goods seized in separate raids

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories